Inslee Signs Gregerson Bill Expanding Affordable Housing Options

OLYMPIA – Washingtonians are squeezed between a rock and a hard place – skyrocketing rents and a severe lack of affordable housing options. This harsh reality forces them into impossible choices: sacrifice desirable locations for cramped apartments, compromise on quality for affordability, or leave their communities altogether.

The governor has signed Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1998 today, introduced by Rep. Gregerson (D-SeaTac), to expand where co-housing is an eligible housing option. Shared spaces provide a more affordable housing option that cultivates a stronger sense of community and connection, especially for young adults, seniors, and those who desire social interaction. This approach not only fosters belonging and well-being, but also promotes smart and sustainable development practices by encouraging efficient land use and minimizing parking requirements.

Previously, the bill targeted areas with multifamily zoning. Following amendments in the Senate, now, cities and counties must allow co-living on any lot within an urban growth area (UGA) zoned for at least six multifamily units. Senate amendments also address concerns about pro-rating sewer connections and protecting co-living residents from unfair penalization compared to traditional apartments.

With these adjustments, HB 1998 represents a significant step forward in creating a more affordable, inclusive, and sustainable future for all Washingtonians.