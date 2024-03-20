FATAL CRASH – HWY 97 – SHERMAN COUNTY

Sherman County, Ore. 18 March 24- On Monday, March 18, 2024, at 11:45 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-97, near milepost 47, in Sherman County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Volkswagen Beetle, operated by Jayden Matthew Smith (23) of Prineville, crossed into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and struck a Volvo commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Kashmir Singh (36) of Tacoma (WA), head-on. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire and become fully engulfed.

The operator of the Volkswagen (Smith) was declared deceased at the scene.

The operator of the Volvo (CMV) was not injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately 6.5 hours during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.