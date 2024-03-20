Convenience store chain quacks the whip on man’s service duck

A man who brought his pet duck into a Buc-ee’s convenience store in Tennessee has been permanently banned from all of the chain’s locations.

Justin Wood and his service pet, Wrinkle the Duck, were greeted warmly by fellow shoppers who wanted to pet Wrinkle and find out more about him, according to a video posted to Wood’s YouTube channel.

However, store employees didn’t share their excitement, explaining that even service animals have to be restrained. At that point, Wood continued his store visit, putting Wrinkle on an imaginary leash.

Unfortunately, Wood couldn’t duck the long arm of the law, who informed Wood that he was permanently banned from the store, as well as every other Buc-ee’s location.

“Who loves Buc-ee’s?” Wood said in the video. “He don’t love us. That’s OK.”

Added Wood, “She did nothing but make everybody happy in there.”