Cantwell, Murray, & Schrier Announce Federal Assistance Now Available to WA Cherry Growers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Patty Murray (D-WA), along with Representative Kim Schrier, M.D. (D, WA-08), announced that sweet cherry growers in Washington state are now eligible for up to $500,000 in federal Emergency Farm Loans following a formal disaster declaration from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for the 2023 cherry harvest season.

Last month, Sen. Cantwell led the Washington delegation in sending a letter to Secretary Vilsack urging him to expedite a disaster declaration.

“Last year, Washington’s cherry growers lost around half their crop to extreme weather. Now, as they prepare to kick off their new season, this disaster designation from the Secretary of Agriculture will help growers access federal assistance to keep this $1 billion industry going – and ensure Washington’s famously delicious sweet cherries make it into shopping carts,” said Sen. Cantwell.

“Washington state is famous for our delicious sweet cherries—but throughout the 2023 season, sweet cherry growers in our state saw major weather-driven losses and were forced to leave crops unharvested. This disaster declaration will open up access to emergency loans to help sweet cherry growers get back on their feet—I want to thank President Biden and his administration for always supporting Washington state growers,” said Sen. Murray.

“Through no fault of their own, our cherry growers experienced immense challenges and economic losses last season, with data showing growers experienced losses of more than 50 percent,” said Rep. Schrier. “That’s why I proudly joined my colleagues in the Washington delegation in calling for a disaster declaration to help our growers recover and prepare for this upcoming growing season, and I’m pleased to see the administration officially make this declaration.”

Sweet cherry growers in Central and Eastern Washington faced devastating challenges throughout the 2023 season. Unusual weather patterns, including unseasonably high temperatures in the State of Washington, combined withheavy rains and cold weather in California, led to a shorter season for Washington growers and an oversupply of sweet cherries. Many growers in Washington state were forced to leave crop unharvested and experienced significant economic losses.

Fresh sweet cherries are a top agricultural commodity with a typical value of over $1 billion. A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretarial Disaster Designation will allow sweet cherry growers to access low interest emergency loans to help bridge operations into the 2024 season. Washington Governor Jay Inslee also requested a Secretarial Disaster Designation.

Sen. Cantwell has been a strong champion for Washington state growers. In September 2023, India ended its retaliatory tariffs on American apples and pulse crops following several years of Sen. Cantwell’s advocacy. In May 2023, Sen. Cantwell sent a letter urging the Biden Administration to help U.S. potato growers finally get approval to sell fresh potatoes in Japan. In June 2023, Sen. Cantwell hosted U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, in Washington state for a forum with 30 local agricultural leaders in Wenatchee to discuss the Farm Bill. Sen. Cantwell also helped secure a provision in the $16 billion 2019 USDA relief package, ensuring sweet cherry growers could access emergency funding.

Sen. Murray has always gone to bat for Washington state growers and our agricultural industry, including as a senior appropriator and now Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. This year, Murray secured billions for agriculture and rural development priorities in the final Fiscal Year 2024 spending bills, boosting funding for the Agricultural Research Service and securing $6.3 million for critical research that helps Washington state farmers—including $500,000 for research into Little Cherry Disease. This past August, Murray hosted a roundtable discussion with growers, producers, and agricultural representatives in Central Washington on their priorities for the upcoming Farm Bill reauthorization.