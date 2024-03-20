Bottoms up! Missouri museum sets world record for wearing underwear as hats

St. Louis, Missouri’s City Museum recently set a new a Guinness World Record for the most people wearing underwear on their heads at the same time.

The museum beat the previous record of 270, gathering 355 underwear hat-wearing people in celebration of 314 Day — a local holiday celebrated March 14 in honor of the city’s 314 area code, according to UPI.

It’s not the museum’s only Guinness World Record title. It previously made the record books for the largest pencil, the longest seesaw and the largest tennis racket. It also holds the unofficial record for the world’s largest pair of underpants, which you can view for yourself at the facility.