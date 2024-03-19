Rise of the machines: Company creates system to deploy hundreds of 2-legged worker robots

Maybe they haven’t seen The Terminator, or maybe they have — but a company called Agility Robotics has created a system that will allow a human to control “hundreds” of its humanoid robots.

According to a company’s website, the new program called Agility Arc is a “cloud-based automation platform that gives you complete control of your robots and equipment by deploying and fully integrating a wide range of automated workflows into your logistics and manufacturing operations.”

What that means is with a few keystrokes, a veritable army of robots will be at your command.

According to Axios, Agility Robotics’ ‘bot called Digit is nearly 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. It can lift a 35-pound object and move it to where it needs to be.

It even has a “large language model,” which means it can understand references like “Pick up the box colored like Darth Vader’s lightsaber,” which is red.

In fact, there’s a Digit walking around and working in a Spanx warehouse in Georgia.

Amazon is also testing the ‘bots out.

Agility is getting ready: It has opened a manufacturing facility in Oregon called RoboFab that could someday churn out as many as 10,000 Digit robots a year.

Axios also reported that a competing robot named Figure was recently backed by a “massive” investment from Amazon head Jeff Bezos and the company OpenAI.

The Figure droids, which can reportedly “have full conversations with people on end-to-end neural networks,” are already punching the clock at BWM’s assembly plant in South Carolina.

The Figure robot toils away at five-hour clips before it walks over to a special station and recharges its own battery.