Ripped rats infest New Orleans police headquarters

The New Orleans Police Department headquarters is dealing with a rat infestation, but these aren’t your run-of-the-mill rodents.

These rats are getting high off of marijuana from the department’s evidence room, according to The Guardian.

Aside from the obvious, the rats breaking into the evidence room and sniffing out the marijuana was particularly problematic, Anne Kirkpatrick, superintendent of the city’s police department, tells the outlet, because of its potential impact on criminal cases.

Kirkpatrick ratted out the rats as a means of convincing the city’s criminal justice committee to relocate the police headquarters, insisting the decrepit building, which was built in 1968, is no longer fit for the job.