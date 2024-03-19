Rick Astley fan is never gonna give up ultimate “Rickroll” tattoo

“Rickrolling,” which involves trolling an unsuspecting person with a link to the music video for Rick Astley‘s 1987 tune “Never Gonna Give You Up,” has become a popular internet prank. And 25-year-old tattoo enthusiast Meiying Rentas tells SWNS she found the ultimate way to outdo the other “Rickroll” enthusiasts in her friendship group, according to the New York Post.

Rentas has combined tattoos and technology by inking a QR code on her right arm that links to “Never Gonna Give You Up” playing on repeat when scanned with a smartphone.

Rentas says she has a total of 97 tattoos, but the QR code is her favorite, and hits with DJs and clubgoers, as well.