NW Natural customers in Clackamas County may be eligible for free heating & insulation upgrades

Upgrades highlight opportunities to use less energy, live more comfortably

PORTLAND, Ore. — NW Natural customers in Clackamas County with qualifying incomes are eligible for free weatherization services through a partnership between NW Natural and Clackamas County, providing opportunities to use less energy, save money and live more comfortably. The average program participant typically receives several thousand dollars’ worth of free products and services.

Updating to high-efficiency gas appliances and improving home insulation can make homes more comfortable, save energy and lower bills. Potential upgrades include home insulation, new gas furnaces or hot water heaters, and sealing air leaks.

To qualify, monthly gross income for households cannot exceed the following:

One person: $2,510/mo

Two people: $3,407/mo

Three people: $4,303/mo

Four people: $5,200/mo

For each additional household member, add $897 per person.

“Taking steps to better weatherize your home can save you money, make your home more comfortable and reduce overall energy use,” said Mary Moerlins, Director of Environmental Policy and Corporate Responsibility at NW Natural. “Through our partners at Clackamas County, we’re proud to be able to help customers take steps to lower bills and improve home comfort.”

To learn more or sign up, contact Clackamas County at 503-650-3338 or visit www.clackamas.us/cfcc/weatherization.html.

For NW Natural customers outside of Clackamas County, visit www.nwnatural.com/ways-to-save/savings-programs to find out what’s available in your area and how to contact your local community action agency.



About NW Natural

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through more than 800,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for 165 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.