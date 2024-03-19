Community Banks Highlighted for Vital Role in Financing Oregon Agriculture on National Ag Day, March 19

Oregon Bankers Assn. – 03/19/24 7:30 AM

– In recognition of National Ag Day today, the Community Banks of Oregon (CBO) is showcasing the significant contribution community banks make to the state’s thriving agricultural sector. From family-owned farms to large-scale operations, Oregon’s agriculture community benefits from the pivotal role community banks play through loans and other support.



Nationwide, according to the Independent Community Bankers of America and regulatory data, community banks with under $10 billion in assets provide 80 percent of the banking industry’s total agriculture loans. These loans total over $150 billion.



For over a century, Oregon’s community banks have been deeply rooted in the state’s agricultural landscape, offering tailored financial solutions to meet the diverse needs of farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. Through personalized service and a deep understanding of the industry, these banks have forged lasting partnerships with agricultural producers across the state.



Bank of Eastern Oregon, based in Heppner, Oregon, stands out as a leader in agriculture lending. Says Bank of Eastern Oregon President and CEO Jeff Bailey, “Oregon’s community banks are proud to stand alongside our agricultural partners, providing loans to farmers and ranchers throughout our state. As we celebrate National Ag Day, we reaffirm our commitment to the farmers and ranchers who feed our communities and drive our rural economy.”



Many other banks shine alongside the Bank of Eastern Oregon for their commitment to Oregon’s agriculture community. From operating lines to equipment financing to land acquisitions, Oregon’s community banks offer a comprehensive suite of loan products tailored to the unique needs of agricultural enterprises big and small.



Beyond financial support, community banks also provide expertise and guidance to help customers navigate challenges and seize opportunities in an ever-evolving marketplace. In addition, there are many communities across Oregon where a community bank is the only financial institution in town, making critical contributions to help these communities thrive.



Oregon’s community banks are proud to celebrate the resilience, innovation, and dedication of the state’s agricultural community.