Wildlife center staff try outfoxing Mother Nature to care for orphaned kit

Employees of Virginia’s Richmond Wildlife Center have taken to wearing fox masks and rubber gloves. No, it’s not Halloween year-round; they’re just trying to do their best to act like mother foxes as they feed and care for an orphaned kit.

A video posted to the center’s Facebook page shows the center’s executive director, Melissa Stanley, wearing the getup while feeding the tiny kit from a syringe, according to The Associated Press. Additionally, the kit is seated atop a large stuffed animal fox that is intended to look like her mother.

The purpose is to make it more likely the kit can be reintroduced into the wild someday.

Stanley said in an interview Tuesday that the kit was admitted to the center on February 29 after a man walking his dog found her in an alley in Richmond.

Pretty foxy of them.