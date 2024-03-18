Thieves attempt to steal over $200 worth of paper towels

A pair of knife-wielding thieves tried to make off with over $200 worth of Bounty paper towels from a New York City CVS store, but the cops turned out to be the real quicker picker upper.

The New York Post reports the crooks swiped 20 packs of paper towels from the shelves, according to police.

When a store worker ordered them to leave the store, one of the thieves threatened him with a knife. They then fled the store and made tracks toward a subway station.

However, at least one of them couldn’t outrun the long arm of the law.

A Post photographer captured police restraining one of the men with several packages of Bounty towels at his side.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet said that the knife-wielding thief was not in custody but his homeless partner was arrested.