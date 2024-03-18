Survey says 70% of respondents sleep better without their partner

Much has been made of having a so-called “sleep divorce” — i.e., packing up your things and hitting the hay separate from your partner — and a new survey shows there’s something to it.

The poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress shows that while 79% of Americans still sleep with their partner, 82% say their partner disrupts their sleep.

What’s more, 70% say they sleep better without their person.

The most common complaint from those still toughing it out is their partner’s snoring, with more than half of those polled blaming that for their disturbed sleep.

Thirty-three percent say it’s either their partner’s waking up to go to the bathroom or their scrolling through their phone in bed that keeps them up. More than a quarter can’t stand having the covers stolen, and about the same number say their partner’s tossing and turning bugs them.

One in five boomers have chosen to sleep apart as opposed to just 2% of Gen Zers — but 21% of those who still sleep together say they can see sleeping apart in the future.

Of those who have made the plunge and decided to sleep separately, 42% say it has “rejuvenated” their relationship — and 23% say it’s actually improved their sex life.

Perhaps, it’s one of those “absence makes the heart grow fonder” kinda deals.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.