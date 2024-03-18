Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Announces Hunter Safety Courses

An ODFW Hunter Education class has been scheduled for April 27th and 28th in Moro. You can sign up through the ODFW website.

This is a list of upcoming Hunter Education classes and field days. Pre-registration is required. https://myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-classes-field-days

This list is updated only once per day before regular business hours.

Log into your ODFW account for the most current information on available classes and field days and to register.

Register

Don’t have an ODFW account? Click here for more information on how to set up an account and make purchases