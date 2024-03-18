Here’s your chance to run a penguin post office in Antarctica

U.K.’s Antarctic Heritage Trust, which runs a famed “penguin post office” in Antarctica, is looking for a base leader, a general assistant and a shop manager to work there from November 2024 to March 2025, according to Smithsonian magazine.

The hitch? First, you need to be a U.K. resident, and second, you have to be able to handle the smell of lots of bird poop — and it’s pretty bad.

The post office sees roughly 18,000 tourists who stop by to watch the penguins mate; otherwise you’ll be pretty much cut off from the rest of the world. There’s very little phone and internet access on the island — just you, penguins and poo.

Port Lockroy has no running water, so staffers will have to be comfortable using a bucket instead of a toilet, an ad goes on to say, according to the outlet. They won’t be able to take baths or showers, except when passing cruise ships invite them onboard (and send them back to the base with a resupply of fresh food). Since the island is so small, they’ll have to make do without much alone time.

“Due to the terrain, it is not possible to go for a run or take a long walk if you need time on your own,” the application states, according to the outlet. “Could you cope with being confined to a small island with four teammates for five months?”