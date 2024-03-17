UK villagers fed up with birds’ rain of terror

The U.K is famous for its frequent rain, but residents in one village have been dealing with another kind of shower that’s, frankly, for the birds.

The BBC reports flocks of starlings, numbering in the tens of thousands, have been flying over the village of Great Gonerby for weeks. It’s not the birds themselves that bother the locals, but the bucketloads of poo that rain down over everything.

One resident who lives with his partner and their two children — including a daughter who’s blind — tells the outlet his daughter can’t really touch the railing they had installed for her because “every time we’re touching it we’re getting bird poo on her hands.”

Another villager says the gathering of birds often draws a crowd of unsuspecting people who like to photograph them, until they experience the “pitter patter of poo,” that is.