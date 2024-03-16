Look ma, no hands!

Dmytro Hrunskyi has a pretty unusual talent that landed him in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian strongman broke the Guinness record for heaviest vehicle pulled by the beard, dragging a 5,687-pound minibus.

The feat didn’t come without some trial and error. Hrunskyi’s previous attempt in 2019 ended with him pulling out all his beard hairs.

So, how does one add muscle to his beard? Hrunskyi tells Guinness that in the past three-and-a-half years since his last attempt, he “grew his beard longer” and “experimented” with different ways to braid his beard to make it “as strong and rope-like as possible.”