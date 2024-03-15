Jokic scores 31, Nuggets top Spurs 117-106 in front of record crowd in Texas’ capital city

AUSTIN (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 31 points and the Denver Nuggets beat San Antonio 117-106 on Friday night in a game played in the Texas capital as the Spurs drew a record crowd in their bid to broaden their regional fan base. Jamal Murray added 15 points and 10 assists for Denver, which won its fifth straight game and for the 11th time in 12 games to remain atop the Western Conference standings. Jeremy Sochan scored 19 points and Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama each had 17 points for San Antonio, which lost its third straight. The game proved a popular choice as the Spurs set the attendance record for a sporting event at the Moody Center with 16,223 on Friday.