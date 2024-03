A Nebraska teen took speed dating to a new level when he was caught driving his Kia Sorento at 117 mph in a 55 mph zone in West Omaha.

The unidentified driver told police he was “rushing to see his girlfriend” during a work break, according to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by ABC affiliate KLKN-TV.

The teen, who was cited on suspicion of speeding and not having valid registration, faces a fine of up to $325.