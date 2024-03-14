Near, far, wherever you are: Man collects nearly 3,000 VHS copies of Titanic

If you think you’re a big fan of Titanic, it may be time to step up your game.

A Florida resident named Josh D tells The Guardian that he’s collected 2,682 VHS tapes of James Cameron‘s 1997 epic romance. Inspired by his father’s Star Wars memorabilia collection, Josh has been helped on his mission by people sending him tapes from countries including Australia, Germany, Japan and Taiwan.

“I am pleased to say I have the largest documented collection of Titanic VHS tapes,” Josh says.

And if you think amassing nearly 3,000 VHS copies of Titanic is impressive, well, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Josh also owns an authenticated piece of an original deckchair from the infamously doomed ship.

“My dream would be to own a touring Titanic museum bus,” Josh says. “I could drive it all around the country, and maybe the world, and people could come in and see my collection.”