Story and Photo from the City of The Dalles Police Department Facebook page.

On Monday, The Dalles Police responded to a call of a theft on the west end of the city.

Officers located the suspects and recovered the stolen property as well as a homemade shotgun. Both suspects in the theft were charged with second degree theft and both were wanted out of Multnomah County.

The person in possession of this firearm was also charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.