Vegan bakery accuses supplier of maliciously running on Dunkin’

A vegan bakery is not happy with their supplier, who allegedly sent them Dunkin’ donuts instead of what they claimed as homemade vegan and gluten-free pastries.

According to The Washington Post, the Cindysnacks bakery in Huntington, New York, became suspicious of deception when the donuts they received were decorated with the letter D spelled out in pink and orange sprinkles.

“We want to make it clear that we came forward with this information to keep our community of local vegans and those with food allergies safe from future harm,” reads a post on the Cindysnacks Instagram.

The New York Division of Food Safety and Inspection has since opened an investigation. “We are aware of it and are looking into it,” a representative told The Washington Post.