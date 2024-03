Some unexpected guests really jumped at the chance to get some golfing in Down Under.

Video obtained by ABC News shows hundreds of kangaroos hopping through a golf course in Victoria, Australia.

“It’s a stampede!” remarked one witness of the scene. “Better not stand on my golf ball.”

If any invading kangaroos were to have interfered with the golfer’s ball placement, we have to believe they’d be allowed to move it back to its original position. Call it a mulli-kangaroo.