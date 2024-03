The Presidential Primary was yesterday in Washington State. In Klickitat County as of last night, 5995 votes had been received for 35.41% voter turnout. On the Democratic side, President Biden received 85% of the vote, while former President Trump received 80% of the Republican votes cast.

Overall, in Washington state, 29.79% of ballots have been returned with both President Biden getting 87% of Democrat votes and former President Trump bringing in 74% of the Republican vote.