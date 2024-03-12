Derrick Henry heading to Ravens is another sign that running backs are valued — at the right price

Derrick Henry is leaving the Tennessee Titans to team up with MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. Henry’s deal follows several others for running backs during the NFL’s two-day legal tampering period. The position has been devalued in recent years, but this year’s run shows teams will go after running backs at the right price. At least a dozen running backs are switching teams along with at least 10 quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson.