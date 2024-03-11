Seahawks – 49’ers Free Agency news

Seahawks bring back DL Leonard Williams and TE Noah Fant, AP sources say

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks agreed to contracts with defensive lineman Leonard Williams and tight end Noah Fant, three people with knowledge of the deals. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced either signing. Williams agreed to a three-year deal that is worth up to $64.5 million. Bleacher Report first reported the Fant agreement, which was Seattle’s first move on a hectic first day of free agency. Fant’s deal is for two years and up to $21 million.

The 49ers add 2 edge rushers on opening day of free agency, AP sources say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers targeted edge rushers at the start of free agency, agreeing to two-year deals with Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos. Two people familiar with the deals confirmed that both players will sign contracts when the new league year starts on Wednesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contracts haven’t be signed. The people said Floyd’s deal is worth $20 million with $12 million guaranteed and Gross-Matos’ contract is worth $18 million.