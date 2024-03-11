Scorpion allegedly stings man in testicles in bed at Vegas resort

(NOTE NATURE) A Southern California man is suing a fancy Las Vegas resort, claiming a scorpion stung him on his testicles while he was sleeping.

The alleged incident occurred while he and his family were staying at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort on December 26, but he says the bites left him in excruciating pain and he still has lingering issues, according to KABC-TV.

The unidentified man claims he was stung “at least three or four times” by the roughly inch-long venomous arachnid, before finding it still clinging to his boxers.

The scorpion’s exact species and the toxicity of its venom are not clear.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and filed a report with the hotel staff.

Adding insult to injury, he still had to pay for the room, he tells the outlet.