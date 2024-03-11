Really lovin’ it: 70-year-old sets Guinness record for most Big Macs eaten in his lifetime

Nobody loves a Big Mac more than 70-year-old Wisconsin native Don Gorske, who has set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for eating the most burgers in his lifetime — over 34,000.

Gorske ate his first Big Mac way back in 1972 and has been keeping track of them ever since, holding onto all the containers and receipts.

Don used to gobble up as many as nine of them in a day, per the Guinness World Records website, though it’s down to about two these days — one for lunch and one for dinner.

In fact, Gorske doesn’t eat much else, explaining, “When I like something, I stick with it all the time.”

To his credit, though, he skips the fries and walks 6 miles a day.

“Many people thought I’d be dead by now but instead I’ve been a record holder for my 24th year — one of Guinness World Records’ longer-running record holders,” brags Gorske, who first set the record back in 1999. “So that’s pretty cool to me.”