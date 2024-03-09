Whoa boys! Pair of police horses block traffic in Ohio

Drivers on an Ohio interstate were forced to hold their horses when a pair of police horses trotted against traffic on the highway.

The two animals wove through slowing traffic, eventually bringing it to a complete standstill in the downtown Cleveland area.

An Ohio Department of Transportation video shows the horses, with police officers eventually following close behind.

“Mounted officers promptly recovered both horses, ensuring their safety, and no further incidents ensued,” Cleveland Police Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz tells Cleveland.com.

Diaz explains that the horses are members of the department’s mounted division that “inadvertently strayed” during “routine care and exercise.”