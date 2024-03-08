Washington Seeking Input on Green Dot Roads

Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are seeking input on proposed updates to Green Dot Roads in Central Washington.

Green Dots are “open roads” that offer access to camping, hunting, and wildlife viewing while protecting sensitive habitats by reducing unwelcome offroading. They can be identified by white route markers with round green reflectors. These are used in Chelan, Kittitas, and Yakima counties.

Members of the public and Green Dot user groups are welcome to a public hearing on Wednesday, March 27, from 5 to 7 pm at Moxee City Hall (255 W. Seattle Ave. Moxee, WA 98936).

You can learn more about the Green Dot system and access free maps on the WDFW Green Dot website.