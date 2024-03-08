Got a hot date? Bone up on the biggest dining turnoffs

While getting something to eat is something of a dating staple, that very first meal can help people decide if there will be a second.

So if you’re on a date, make sure you’re not a jerk to the wait staff. That was declared the biggest dining turnoff in a new survey of 2,000 people.

The poll, which was commissioned by Domino’s, ranked 30 dining-out don’ts, and being rude to your servers topped the list — ahead of chewing with your mouth open (#2), talking with your mouth full (#3) and even “ordering really stinky cheese” (#25).

For the record, spitting something back onto your plate was in fourth place, and picking your teeth rounded out the top five.

Further, the poll looked into other aspects of the dining date. That whole “way to a person’s heart is through their stomach” apparently holds water, with 82% admitting food makes them happy and 54% listing having a partner cook a meal for them as a top turn-on.

You still get points if you can’t boil water: 35% say it’s a turn-on if their potential partner cleans up for the cook.

Fifty-five percent of those polled say they’d rather eat take-out at home for a date rather than eat out someplace (21%). Added bonus there: no waiters to insult.

Just don’t pick your teeth — or order a well-done steak (#30).

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.