Small Business Expo D.C. – You’re Invited: Earn Chances To Win A Free iPad From Teal

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Teal, a managed service provider for organizations that value responsive support and cybersecurity, invites business leaders to visit their booth at the Small Business Expo for three chances to win an iPad on April 4, 2024.

How to Enter the Giveaway

To earn all three entries into the giveaway, attendees must:

Be one of the first 50 people to stop by booth #416.

Have a Teal staff member scan their business card.

Follow Teal on LinkedIn by scanning the QR code at the table.

Event attendees who miss the chance to be one of the first 50 people at the booth can still earn two entries using the other two methods.

Additionally, Teal staff will hand out free resources to help professionals improve their IT strategies.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The Small Business Expo, a free event in major U.S. cities, is designed to empower small business professionals to take their organizations to the next level.

Washington attendees can look forward to:

Expert-led seminars that offer deep dives into industry insights.

Dynamic speed-networking sessions, designed to forge meaningful connections quickly.

Interactive workshops focused on actionable strategies for business growth.

Exclusive opportunities to meet and collaborate with top vendors in the industry.

“The Small Business Expo is brimming with incredible opportunities for small business leaders,” said Gar Whaley, Teal Chief Revenue Officer and Cofounder. “It’s the largest business-to-business trade show and networking event in America. So, we’re excited to make new connections and share how business leaders can mature their organizations with managed IT services.”

Some of the highlights for the day include building foundations for business credit, how to start selling in Amazon’s store, and five steps to successful digital marketing. The full schedule is available on their website.

Attendees are encouraged to download the Small Business Expo app and review the Attendee Handbook before April 4th to have a successful experience.

Learn more:

https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/city/washington-dc/

https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/the-small-business-expo-app/

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u/1/d/e/2PACX-1vQsXHK8kNmU5LqN_yk4doI-Y2uY9DPJzZ395Y-FDU1KnXBpsvZN3NH8O0FOnWmcnpjBu3wBgUX6Tq9Z/pubhtml?urp=gmail_link&pli=1

More information:

For more information about the giveaway or Teal, please contact Brittany Watson at (703) 740-8797 or email at brittany.watson@tealtech.com.

About Teal

Teal provides exceptional managed IT solutions for small- to medium-sized organizations that value real partnerships and elevated security – strategically accelerating their partner’s growth and protecting them from evolving digital threats. With over two decades of experience, Teal enriches lives by delivering ultra-responsive services, prioritizing integrated cybersecurity, and investing in their staff.

Small business leaders deserve to optimize their technology investments and empower their teams with an award-winning partner who genuinely cares about their success. Visit the website for information on Teal’s services or follow @TealMSP on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and X/Twitter.

Learn more: https://tealtech.com/services/



