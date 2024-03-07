Both Washington Womens teams season ends at Pac-12 Tournament

Pueyo, Martinez deliver for Arizona women in 58-50 win over Washington at Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Helena Pueyo and Esmery Martinez each scored 14 points and seventh-seeded Arizona defeated No. 10 Washington 58-50 in the first round of the women’s Pac-12 Tournament. Pueyo also had five assists, five steals and four blocks for the Wildcats. Arizona advances to the quarterfinals and will play second-seeded USC on Thursday. Skylar Jones had 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Breya Cunningham added 10 points and seven rebounds for Arizona. Dalayah Daniels had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Washington.

McIntosh scores 17, Cal women clamp down on Washington State 65-44 in Pac-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leilani McIntosh scored 19 points and eighth-seeded California beat ninth-seeded Washington State for the third time this season, posting a 65-44 victory in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament. Cal had a 48-35 rebounding advantage with 20 on the offensive end leading to a 26-8 difference in second-chance points. Cal plays second-ranked Stanford in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Eleonora Villa scored 17 points for the defending tournament champion Cougars, who went 3-8 after Charlisse Leger-Walker, the tourney MVP, was lost for the season with a knee injury. It was the worst offensive game for WSU, which shot a season-worst 30.5% (18 of 59) in its lowest-scoring game of the season. Cal limited Washington State to 6-of-30 shooting in the first half to open a 30-14 lead.