No. 18 Colorado women steamroll Oregon 79-30 in Pac-12 opener, Formann scores 17

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frida Formann scored 17 points and 18th-ranked Colorado handed Oregon its worst loss of the season, 79-30 in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Quay Miller scored the first four points of the game and the Buffaloes had the last 13 points of the first quarter for a 26-7 lead.

Colorado (22-8), the fifth seed, plays fourth-seeded and 13th-ranked Oregon State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Tameiya Sadler had 11 points and Miller 10 for the Buffaloes, who shot 9 of 18 from 3-point range — with Formann going 5 for 6 — and shot 48% (33 of 69) overall. Colorado also had a 54-28 rebounding advantage.

The Ducks (11-21) shot just 19% (10 of 53), 1 of 13 from 3-point range, to run their school-record losing streak to 14. The skid is the longest for any member school since the conference expanded to 12 teams. They also fell to 0-14 against ranked teams.

Oregon made two shots in each of the first two quarters and three each in the last two. A 3-pointer with 1:50 left was the last Oregon basket of the game. Their previous lows were 30.4% shooting, 1 of 11 from 3-point range and 41 points. It was the lowest scoring game since the Ducks had 30 on Jan. 13, 1976.

Colorado coach by JR Payne, who was an assistant when Oregon coach Kelly Graves was at Gonzaga, has won five straight against the Ducks.

The Buffs led 38-11 at the half and 53-19 after three quarters.