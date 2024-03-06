New ‘Give for the Gorge’ Program Enables Columbia River Gorge Lovers to Support Local Nonprofits

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

– Proceeds from the point-of-sale program will benefit local organizations focused on the

environment, housing and food security –

Feb. 21, 2024 (HOOD RIVER, Ore.) – The Columbia River Gorge has a new way for visitors, locals

and online customers to give back to the region and its communities. Give for the Gorge is a

new point-of-sale fundraising program that gives people an easy way to make a positive

difference in a place they love.

Customers at participating local businesses can “tip the Gorge” during a transaction by writing

in any donation amount or rounding up to the next dollar. Donations can also be made directly

at GiveForTheGorge.org.

“Give for the Gorge was created to help ensure that the Columbia River Gorge and its

communities are preserved for future generations of visitors and residents,” said founder and

project manager, Sandi Scheinberg. “It will provide a much-needed, ongoing source of funding

to eight incredible Gorge-area nonprofits focused on the three areas of greatest need in the

Gorge: housing, food security and the environment.”

The Columbia River Gorge has evolved into a world-class travel destination, attracting more

than 2.5 million visitors in 2023. As its popularity has grown, so has the need for environmental

stewardship, affordable housing, and social services for the local workforce due to the increased

cost of living.

The eight inaugural Give for the Gorge nonprofit partners are Cascades Carnivore Project,

Columbia Land Trust, Columbia Riverkeeper, Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Gorge Grown Food

Network, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, The Next Door and Thrive Hood River.

Funds will be distributed equally among the organizations on a quarterly basis and will provide a

reliable source of funding. The nonprofit program is being administered by Friends of the

Columbia Gorge.

“Give for the Gorge is the first local program that gives visitors and locals alike an easy way to

give back to the place they treasure,” said Kevin Gorman, executive director of Friends of the

Columbia Gorge. “Maybe people can’t do trail work themselves, or improve the health of the

Columbia River, or address the high housing costs that result from being a destination

community, but they can support the groups that do.”

Give for the Gorge is launching with a number of Gorge-area businesses partners—everything

from breweries and hotels to gear shops and outfitters. A full list of current participating

businesses is available at GiveForTheGorge.org. Visitors can also look for the Give for the Gorge

logo on business window fronts and at the check-out areas.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the inaugural business partners for Give for the Gorge, and we

highly encourage other local businesses to join us,” said James Pearrow, general manager, Hood

River Hotel. “We know our guests value all the natural beauty, outdoor activities, agritourism

and unique local businesses that the Gorge has to offer, and they appreciate us providing them

with an easy way to give back to this special place.”

Gorge-area businesses that are interested in joining can contact info@giveforthegorge.org for

further information.

Give for the Gorge is modeled on Lake Tahoe, Calif.’s successful $1 for Tahoe program. In 2022,

more than $749 million was raised in the United States by 77 point-of-sale fundraising

campaigns that each raised at least $1 million. These programs have raised more than $6.7

billion over three decades.

