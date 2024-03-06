House lawmakers unanimously adopt 2024 supplemental capital construction budget

The Washington State House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously approved a final 2024 supplemental capital construction budget benefitting communities across the state.

Representative Peter Abbarno, the ranking Republican on the House Capital Budget Committee says the $1.3 billion spending plan invests heavily in K-12 school construction, mental health facilities, housing, and early learning facilities.

“These investments create economic opportunities – they create educational opportunities – they improve the quality of life throughout Washington state for all of our citizens.”

Abbarno described it as a community-up, not Olympia-down budget that will make smart investments in communities across Washington state on bipartisan priorities such as behavioral healthcare, substance abuse treatment facilities, and home ownership.

“Most of the projects – the investments – are in collaboration with local governments, with local organizations and individuals that identify issues within their communities, and they partner with the Legislature to try to solve those issues.”

The House supplemental capital budget now goes back to the Senate for concurrent consideration.

