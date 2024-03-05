Save the Date! Disaster Movie Marathon

CONTACT: City of The Dalles Public Works Department (541) 296-5401

On March 13, 2024, the City of The Dalles and Wasco County are sponsoring a free Disaster Movie Marathon at Columbia Cinema, 2727 W 7th St. The Dalles. Members of the public are invited to watch a variety of diaster themed movies, enjoy free snacks and prizes.

The Disaster Movie Marathon will be a fun way to start a conversation about disasters that we hope will never happen here. When you come to watch the movie, we hope you will take a moment to share your ideas by taking a short survey. City and County staff would like to find out how aware people are of local natural disasters and the survey will help us learn how you think our community can prepare to meet these challenges.

The City and the County are revising our Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. This plan helps our community prepare and respond to disasters. We update the plan every five years. Your thoughts, ideas, and suggestions will inform the updated plan.

Please join us for the community conversation and watch your favorite disaster movies!

Do you have other plans that day? You can still help! Complete the survey at https://bit.ly/WascoCountyNHMP