3/04 Goldendale City Council meeting

The main topic of the Goldendale City Council last night was a 1912 agreement the city entered into with landowners through whose property the city needed to place the main pipeline supplying water to the city. In return for granting the city an easement through their property for the pipeline, the city allowed any of those property owners, or those who subsequently owned the property, to connect to that main pipeline, even though they lived outside city limits.

Concern had been expressed by Councilor Steve Johnston of an impact to the city’s water supply if all those who were eligible took advantage of the opportunity.

An example of one such agreement was included in the packet for the council meeting, and Clerk Treasurer Sandy Wells said that there was plenty of water to serve those along the line as long as they were single dwellings and not a large development.

At the urging of Councilor Johnston, the city will re-consult with their legal counsel about the situation.

In other news, Police Chief Mike Smith said things were hopping in his department:

“The month of February was one of the busiest we’ve ever had in this police department. We’ve had six theft calls, 10 shoplifts, four property damages, two violation of conduct-type orders, two recoveries of stolen vehicles, five warrants, one DUI, two vehicle prowls, one disorderly. Calls for service were 241, which averages 8.3 per officer per day. It’s kind of crazy for a short month.”

Chief Smith said that total also included three citations and 11 arrests, and all this activity came at a time when the department is down one person and another is out on leave.

Richard Lundin reported that the Goldendale City Airport now has the fuel supply up and working so that planes can land and refuel there.

And after several minutes of coordinating meeting times, Clerk Sandy Wells announced the results:

“So Public Works/Parks Committee meeting Thursday the 7th at 2:30, and Traffic and Safety Committee Thursday the 14th at 2:30.”