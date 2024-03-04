Gold Coast resident avoids deadly fashion faux pas

A resident of Australia’s Gold Coast was left squirming after discovering a venomous snake hanging in a clothes closet.

Tim Hudson, a professional snake catcher, was recorded on video obtained by 7NEWS.com.au removing the small-eyed snake from a kid’s closet in the Tallebudgera Valley, Queensland, home.

Hudson says it was the first time he had removed an eastern small-eyed from hanging clothes, although they “do have climbing abilities.”

The Queensland environment department describes the species as “dangerously venomous and should be avoided,” according to the outlet, though Hudson adds that they are “very disinclined to bite” and would probably only do so if someone “mishandled them roughly.”

Adds Hudson, they have a “unique” venom that destroys muscle tissue, causing major organs to shut down. Bites can be treated with tiger snake antivenom.