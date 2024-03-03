Travel experts say most vacationers now just want to do nothing

A line in the cult hit Office Space has Ron Livingston fondly recalling doing “absolutely nothing,” saying “it was everything I thought it could be.”

And according to travel agencies, vacationers nowadays apparently want the same thing.

The Wall Street Journal reports the folks who book getaways are seeing more and more clients asking to get away — and then do nothing once they get there. The publication cited a survey from market research firm Longwoods International that showed 21% of would-be vacationers citing “rest and relaxation” as their top priority for their forthcoming trip.

This is up from 17% from the survey last September.

For the record, this beat out “having fun” and “spending time with immediate family.”

After folks crossed their dream getaways off their bucket lists and reunited with their family members abroad following the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions, vacationers now just want to chill.

“Travelers feel like: OK, I’ve caught up with people, I need some time for me,” says Amir Eylon, president and chief executive of Longwoods International.

Unrest in the Middle East and Europe is also making them focus on R&R, rather than far-flung vacations.

To that end, travel agents are seeing more people booking cruises for the first time, the paper reports, and all-inclusive resorts — where the goal is to stay put and enjoy yourself — are also seeing jumps in reservations.

Shane Mahoney, founder of Lakeland, Florida, luxury tour company Lugos Travel, adds, “I was shocked at how many trips our agency started booking … in 2023 … involved things like beach time and chocolate tastings instead of helicopter tours and cliff diving.” He says about 80% of his clients say they “just want to relax.”