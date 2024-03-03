Taylor Swift reveals final Tortured Poets Department bonus track at Singapore show

If you thought Taylor Swift would keep on announcing bonus tracks for The Tortured Poets Department until the album comes out in April, you’ll be glad to know you won’t have to go bankrupt buying them all: She’s done.

A fan post on X revealed that during her March 3 show in Singapore, Taylor unveiled the fourth and final version of the album. The bonus track on this one is called “The Black Dog,” and like the other versions, it has a different album cover, which you can see on her Instagram.

“‘Old habits die screaming…’ File Name: The Black Dog,” she wrote. “Pre-order the final new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track ‘The Black Dog’ on my website now.” The album comes out April 19.

The phrase “The Black Dog” is often used as a metaphor for depression.

During her March 2 show on Singapore, fan-shot video captured Taylor talking about why playing the country is so special to her. “My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore,” Taylor said.

“So a lot of the time when we’d come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I’ve been hearing about Singapore my whole life,” she continued. “To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people … it means the world.”