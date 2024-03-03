Owners ordered to rebuild “Britain’s wonkiest pub” after it was demolished

Owners of Britain’s Crooked House pub, which got its name because its doors and windows appear to have a distinct lean, have been ordered to rebuild the 200-year-old landmark. The old pub was originally built in 1765 and burned down last August, days after being sold to a private buyer.

It seems one side of the Crooked House sank back in the 1800s, leaving it nearly 4 feet lower than the other side, according to Metro.

Despite an online petition to save the building, signed by more than 10,000 people, the demolition proceeded without council permission.

Now the owners have been ordered to rebuild the pub “brick by brick” to what it was “prior to the fire.”

Detective Inspector Richard Dancey of Staffordshire Police previously told the outlet, “This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community.”