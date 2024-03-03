Deer breaks into recreation center for quick swim

Swimmers at Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle, Ontario, found themselves scampering out of the water after a deer made its way to the pool on Sunday.

“My kid was at swimming lessons and he just got done. We were in the changing rooms and a parent rushed in and said, ‘You guys won’t believe this. There’s a deer in the swimming pool.’ I thought there was no way,” Francesco Siino told CTV News.

Figuring nobody would believe his story, Siino grabbed his phone and started filming as the deer dove into the pool, while recreation center staff tried to wrangle it.

The deer, which broke through a window, was safely returned to the outdoors by staff, according to the outlet.