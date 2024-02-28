Public is given ability during legislative hearing to weigh in on I-2113 (police pursuit initiative)

A joint House-Senate committee listened to public testimony Wednesday on a citizen’s initiative that supporters say is needed for police officers to effectively fight crime in Washington state.

Initiative 2113 would restore the authority of a police officer to engage in a pursuit when there is reasonable suspicion a person has violated the law. Representative Jim Walsh filed the initiative.

“The people of this state are suffering increasing rates of crime, property crime, violent crime. And they’re calling out to us, what can we do? Please, do something! Well, this is the best single something we can do.”

Amber Goldade’s daughter was killed two years ago by a driver in a stolen truck who previously fled from police. Changes to the law in 2021 prevented him from being pursued. She urged passage of the initiative.

“Each one of you has a huge opportunity to prevent future tragedies from happening. Please listen to the 420,000 Washingtonians who signed the initiative.”

The committees are scheduled to vote on the measure Friday.

# # #