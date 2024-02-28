Packed committee room hears public testimony on parental bill of rights initiative

The joint House-Senate committee hearing on Initiative 2081, a citizen-led effort concerning parental rights in public school education, witnessed a packed room as citizens and supporters gathered to hear testimony.

Initiative 2081, a parental bill of rights, seeks to define the rights of parents and guardians, ensuring that they could receive notifications regarding matters concerning their children. Representative Jim Walsh filed the initiative:

“What this initiative seeks to do is clarify those rights and let parents know in plain, straightforward terms, what they can expect – what they can do – what they can know in raising their children.”

Dawn Land, one of over five thousand supporters who endorsed the proposal, is a concerned parent who strongly supported the initiative’s passage.

“This Legislature enacting 2081 would put the control of families back in the hands of parents where it belongs.”

The committees are scheduled to vote on the measure Friday.

# # #