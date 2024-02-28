McDonald’s customer pummels worker for touching drink lid

A McDonald’s customer in Boston flipped his lid over a lid, punching a worker at the fast food chain.

The 34-year-old male attacked the employee, “striking him several times w/fists & register,” after the employee “touched the lid of his drink,” Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The suspect was arrested and taken to MBTA police headquarters for booking, while the employee was treated at the scene for his injuries, the department tells the New York Post.