Thousands sign in to legislative public hearing to support Initiative 2111 preventing a personal income tax

The first of three citizens’ initiatives received a public hearing Tuesday in Olympia. Supporters say Initiative 2111 is needed to prevent a personal income tax in Washington. Opponents called the measure “vague,” “broad,” and “unnecessary.”

More than six thousand signed in pro. Less than 700 were opposed. And only a fraction of those citizens got the opportunity to testify during the one-hour public hearing on Initiative 2111.

The initiative was filed by Republican Representative Jim Walsh, who says Washington doesn’t need an income tax.

“We have a system of property tax, and sales tax, and a business and occupation tax. And the spirit of this initiative is to focus on that good system.”

Ranking Republican on the House Finance Committee, Representative Ed Orcutt, says Washington taxpayers have repeatedly rejected an income tax.

“The volatility of the income tax is extremely problematic when trying to write budgets. So, an income tax is a really bad idea – that’s why this initiative is such a good idea.”

House and Senate committees are scheduled to vote Friday on the measure. Joint committees will also take public testimony Wednesday on two initiatives restoring vehicular pursuit and establishing a parental bill of rights.

# # #