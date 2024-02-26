No joke: Starbucks is now offering pork-flavored coffee

This little piggy went to Starbucks … and came out coffee!

Starbucks, the coffee chain that has tickled our taste buds with specialty brews like the Twix Frappuccino, Apple Martini Refresher and Cinnamon Roll Cold Brew, recently unveiled a braised pork latte in honor of the Lunar New Year.

The Lucky Savory Latte, named as such because pork is said to bring wealth and prosperity, is only available in China. It’s made with espresso and milk, combined with Dongpo Braised Pork Flavor Sauce — a braised pork named after an 11th century poet — drizzled with more pork sauce and topped with a slab of cooked pork breast, according to the New York Post.

Chinese digital news outlet The Paper reports the brew has gotten mixed reviews from local patrons. One said the pork flavor was barely noticeable, adding, “I drank it until the end. It looks like bacon bits with a sinking bottom.”

Another commented, “After all, the world has become something I don’t recognize.”