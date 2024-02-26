Couple throws disco-themed wedding in Kentucky gas station bathroom

Isn’t it romantic? Maybe not.

Ohio couple Logen Abney and Tiana Ailstock tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in a Kentucky gas station bathroom, dubbed the Disco Bathroom with the Red Button.

You might remember hearing about those festive lavatories; HOP Shops gas stations in Kentucky went viral in January for their unique bathrooms, adorned with disco balls and colored lights that were activated by — you guessed it — a red button.

During Logen and Tiana’s ceremony, which took place inside the restroom, the couple vowed to take each other “to have and to hold from this day forward, through the disco beats and the quiet moments … and to hop through life together in love.”

Instead of the traditional “You may kiss the bride,” the officiant instructed Logen to “push the red button and then kiss your bride and start your riveting disco-infused journey with your first disco wedding dance.”

The couple rejoined their friends and family outside the bathroom, greeted with cheers, applause and a bundt cake.

A sign in the store read, “Disco bathroom wedding in season, sorry for any inconvenience. Free foundation POP on us!!” while the gas station TV displayed “#DiscoBathroomWedding.”