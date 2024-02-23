WV town gives a Hoot(ers) about losing their favorite restaurant

Patrons of the Hooters in Kanawha City, West Virginia, are heartbroken over losing the eatery to the wrecking ball. So much so, they’re apparently planning to pay their respects with a candlelight vigil.

The restaurant actually closed its door in 2020, but locals have been holding out hope that it would make its triumphant return. Those hopes were dashed, however, when it was announced that the Hooters building would be demolished to make room for a Sheetz gas station.

“Its Finally official. We have all in one way shape or form been holding on to pure hope that someone would purchase the closed building down that once was the almighty Hooters and reopen it,” reads a Facebook announcement. “That seems to not be the case. The building will begin being demoed on Feb 26th. 2024.”

“With this being said, lets all gather in remembrance of the amazing power that was brought to us all by Hooters with a Candle Light Visual at the Kanawha City Location,” the post continues. “Bring your candles and signs and lets let Hooters and the city know we will miss it tremendously. We will have Chicken wings with the traditional Hooters sauce on site and a limited amount of the GOAT SANDWICH ‘The Strip Cheese.'”

So far, over 400 people have RSVP’d to attend the event.